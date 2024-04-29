Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $35.15 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $400.56 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $415.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.87 and its 200 day moving average is $320.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.