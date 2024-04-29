Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of AECOM worth $28,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

AECOM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

