Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $31.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of RENT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

