Red Wave Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

