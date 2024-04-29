Red Wave Investments LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

