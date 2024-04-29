Red Wave Investments LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPEM stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.