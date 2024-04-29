Red Wave Investments LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

