Red Wave Investments LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 205,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 127,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.