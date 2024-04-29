Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

