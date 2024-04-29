Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

4/25/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.07. 13,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

