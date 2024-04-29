Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.95

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00006296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $414.09 million and $71.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.79 or 0.05053378 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00055409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

