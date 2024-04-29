Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

