Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PEG opened at $67.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $511,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

