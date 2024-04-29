Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.