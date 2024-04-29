Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

