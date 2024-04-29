Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,393 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $113.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.