Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
