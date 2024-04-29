Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 148.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 128.3% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,804,652 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $235.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.02. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

