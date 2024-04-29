Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,444 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,944 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.17 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

