Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
PSGFF remained flat at 0.24 during trading on Monday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.23.
About Precious Shipping Public
