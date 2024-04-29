Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

PSGFF remained flat at 0.24 during trading on Monday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.23.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp shipping basis worldwide. The company is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as invests in marine transportation and manages ships. It owns and operates 38 ships, including 9 Supramax, 8 Ultramax, and 21 Handysize with a total capacity of 1,657,579 deadweight tons.

