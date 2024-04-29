Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

POW stock opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.37. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5349398 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

