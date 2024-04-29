Piper Sandler Trims PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Target Price to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,021.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,147,740.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400. 25.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

