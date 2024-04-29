PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Stake Increased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 839.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,036 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 10.29% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

