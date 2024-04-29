PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,729,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $305.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

