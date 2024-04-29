PGGM Investments Sells 3,887 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waters were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $78,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $50,369,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $311.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.