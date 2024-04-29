PGGM Investments Sells 29,733 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $93.60 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

