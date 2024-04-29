PGGM Investments Sells 1,285 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after buying an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,420,000 after buying an additional 1,179,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after buying an additional 869,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after buying an additional 698,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

