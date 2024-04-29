PGGM Investments Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 877.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,122 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Splunk were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

