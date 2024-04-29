PGGM Investments Buys 599 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

