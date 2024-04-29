PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 13,686 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EG opened at $364.70 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

