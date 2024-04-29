PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in PayPal by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,047,832. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.