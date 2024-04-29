Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FE opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

