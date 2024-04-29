Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $3,219,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $129.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.