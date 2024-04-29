Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $3,219,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MAA opened at $129.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
