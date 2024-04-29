Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

