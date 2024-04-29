Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.46 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

