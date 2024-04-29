Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,367,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.75.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,282.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.56. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,452 shares of company stock valued at $120,206,247. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

