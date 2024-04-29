Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $659,000 Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $39.91.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.