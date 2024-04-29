Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

