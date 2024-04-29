OptiNose’s (OPTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 481.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OptiNose

OptiNose Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.86 on Monday. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock worth $138,078. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 139.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,662 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $18,768,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.