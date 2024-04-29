Oppenheimer Increases Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $48.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CART

Maplebear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CART opened at $34.69 on Monday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,027,279 shares valued at $29,422,416.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.