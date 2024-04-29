OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 93,610,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,284,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,000 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 480,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $902.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

