Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.
Onsemi Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.06 on Monday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.