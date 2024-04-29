ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 34,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.