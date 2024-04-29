Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Olin by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,974,000 after acquiring an additional 397,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

