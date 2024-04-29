Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OLN stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Olin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Olin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

