Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.
Oil States International Stock Up 0.5 %
Oil States International stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.56.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oil States International
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.