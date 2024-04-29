Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Oil States International Stock Up 0.5 %

Oil States International stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,186 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,298 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

