NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.43 or 0.99989913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00103216 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.