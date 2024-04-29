NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE Price Performance

NVE stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96.

Get NVE alerts:

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.