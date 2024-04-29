Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 56,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $126.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

