NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.71.
NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.
NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
